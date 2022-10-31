Policy not limited to combatants
The new Chesterfield County Schools policy defines actions that can lead to dismissal from school.
FIGHTING: An incident involving two or more students with mutual physical contact, such as, but not limited to, hitting, kicking, throwing, biting, or punching.
RECORDING A FIGHT: The use of any cell phone or electronic device to record a fight, post a fight, or share a fight with another person.
INCITING A FIGHT: Inciting or causing others to have a physical confrontation or fight.
GANG ATTACK: Two or more students attack, threaten, or intimidate another student.