Chesterfield County schools are already seeing positive results from its new student fight policy.
Superintendent of Schools Chad Anderson said the effort to encourage students to tell school officials about what they are hearing, helped avoid a possible incident at a recent football game.
Anderson reported a student who had just attended a meeting on the fight policy, told a teacher that someone may be bringing a gun to a game.
The schools advised the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office of the tip, which acted on it.
“Children and parents should not be afraid to speak up,” Anderson said.
Anderson has been meeting with parents at each high school and middle school. Students are those schools were also briefed on the new policy.
Anderson said parent and students have responded with two basic questions — can I defend myself and if I go to jail will I be locked up?
“Our objective is not to be punitive, but to create a safe, conducive environment in the schools,” Anderson said.
He said the policy focuses on the aggressor and students have a right defend themselves.
Students who are detained at the school for fighting will meet with the principal. Each principal will have a checklist to complete to determine if a student is being sent to the Sheriff’s Office where a parent will pick them up.
Items on the checklist include question such as:
- Did school officials know of the fight?
- Was school disrupted?
- Was their mutual contact?
- Did a student have a chance to remove his or herself from the fight?
- Have their been previous complaints of bullying or a pattern of intimidation?
- Was the possibility of a fight reported to the school’s email hot line.
- Was staff nearby when the fight happened?
- Was medical attention required?
- Have parents been notified with the facts?
Students sent to the Sheriff’s Office, will not be fingerprinted or processed.
Students taken to the Sheriff’s Office could be released to a parent, detained or released to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, depending on the findings of school administrators.
Parents who disagree with the finding of the school administrator can request an appeal hearing. If they are still not satisfied, they can ask the superintendent to review the incident.
Anderson said the policy will apply at all of the county’s middle and high schools, as well as when children attend off-site school events, whether in the county or another school district.
The punishment for students violating the new policy is virtual school or alternative school for the remainder of the school year. Students will not return to the school where the fight happened.
Parents also have the option to seek other education alternatives for ther child, such as home schooling.
The policy does not apply when riding a Chesterfield County school bus. There is a separate policy covering riding a school bus.