MONROE — The Monroe Science Center located at 318 E. Franklin St., Monroe, N.C., opened last month. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The center offers a hands on learning experience for all ages along with fun and entertainment.
Lauren Fike is the center’s supervisor; she has more than 12 years experience at museums and previously worked at Discovery Place in Huntersville, N.C.
“The city has done a nice job of seeing a need for something like this, then creating it, and bringing it to what it is today I think is important. The Dowd Theatre is a beautiful facility,” Fike said,
“And the Science Center is nice on this side of town.”
Membership and marketing specialist Ashe Barker said the completion of the center was delayed due to supply problems and a lack of equipment during the COVID pandemic.
“We are open on a limited capacity for now, and we still have things we need to complete, but we are ready for the public to come in and get a taste of what we have.”
City of Monroe Tourism and Communications Director Pete Hovanec said: “We are excited to make this available to the residents of Monroe, Union County and beyond.
“It’s been a long time coming and we are happy to be able to welcome people in, to hear the laughter of the children and see the joy and excitement in their faces.”
Filike said: “It’s an asset for the community for people to know that they can come here, it’s a safe place for them and their children to learn and to expand on what they are learning in school.”
There is a driving simulator, 3D virtual reality headsets, a light and laser room and sitting outside the building is a military jet. The center features exhibits with facts about agriculture, health, space exploration, the environment and more.
The Science Center honors Dr. Christine Mann Darden who was born in Monroe. Darden helped to educate, and was an inspiration to, generations of aerospace scientists and engineers. She is recognized for her achievement as the first African American woman at NASA appointed to the top management rank of Senior Executive Service. A mural displays a timeline of Darden’s career.
“We want everybody to learn together as they go through the science center,” said Fike. Drop offs are not allowed and all children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. “We try to come up with different exhibits, so if you have a set of siblings of different ages, one is designed for younger ages and near by is something good for older children.”
The center is not yet open to pre-registered groups but by Fall there will be additional parking and school field trips will be available.
Fike said the center is working to access what the community wants, what will work best and then provide those things such as 3D printers and different types of classes to teach.
“We are only going to do more,” said Ashe Barker, “this is the beginning and we are going to grow from here.”