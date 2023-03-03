COLUMBIA – Scout Motors Inc. (“Scout”) is establishing its first manufacturing plant in Blythewood, which is near Columbia, South Carolina. At the Richland County site, the company will build all-electric, next-generation trucks and rugged SUVs harkening back to the iconic Scout vehicles produced from 1960 to 1980. The company’s $2 billion investment has the potential to create 4,000 or more permanent jobs. At full capacity, more than 200,000 Scout vehicles may be produced annually at the facility.

“Scout Motors will provide thousands of South Carolinians with previously un-imagined opportunities and prosperity for generations to come,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The Palmetto State, with its rich history, superior people, and sterling automotive manufacturing reputation, is the perfect place to re-start this iconic American brand.”

