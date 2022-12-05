Access Health Pee Dee is a program of McLeod Health designed for residents of the Pee Dee region who have no health insurance, or are underinsured, and need assistance in managing their chronic illnesses.
Lorene Godbold, assistant director of the program and Healthy Outcomes program, told members of the Chesterfield County Coordinator Council the program’s goal is to increase the quality of life for people in the region who don’t have insurance or have inadequate insurance coverage.
“The biggest part of what we do is to get to know our patients and what they need,” Godbold said.
The statewide program has 4,138 patients enrolled. There are 87 patients enrolled in the program in the CareSouth community, which includes Cheraw, McCall, Chesterfield and Society Hill, she said.
Godbold said the program has saved McLeod Health $5.3 million since it started, and has reduced Emergency Room use by 51% and inpatient use by almost 56%.
To qualify for AHPD, a person must be 18 years or older who has two chronic conditions, including one mental health related disorder or substance abuse disorder. A person must have had at least one visit to the Emergency Room or admission to the hospital in the past 12 months for treatment of a chronic condition. A person’s income must be less than 200% of the poverty level and have no insurance or be uninsured.
AHPD will help the patient find a family doctor and a medical home; manage their medical care and medicines; refer the patient to programs and services for medical, psychosocial, and behavioral needs; and assist with medication assistance programs and transportation for medical appointments.