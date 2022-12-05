Access Health Pee Dee is a program of McLeod Health designed for residents of the Pee Dee region who have no health insurance, or are underinsured, and need assistance in managing their chronic illnesses.

Lorene Godbold, assistant director of the program and Healthy Outcomes program, told members of the Chesterfield County Coordinator Council the program’s goal is to increase the quality of life for people in the region who don’t have insurance or have inadequate insurance coverage.

