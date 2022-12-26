A procession of lights and sirens could be seen and heard Monday, Dec. 19, as the Pageland Police Department escorted 16 local children from the Pageland Community Center to Roses Express for the department’s third annual Shop with a Cop event.
The children were filled with excitement and joy as they rode with members of the police department to spend approximately $150 each for Christmas.
At least one parent or guardian accompanied the little shoppers as they browsed around the store to look for clothing and outerwear first. This called for a lot of budgeting because the youngsters could spend the rest of their allotted money on toys.
Chief Dean Short, Captain Shane Whitley and other members of the department appeared to have as much fun as the children.
After their shopping spree was over, the children were escorted back to the community center to enjoy pizza donated by the local PYG. The children also played games planned by the department.
Donations for the event were provided by local businesses and individuals.