The Red Cross of South Carolina encourages everyone to follow simple steps to prevent home fires from holiday decorations.
Most home fires involving candles happen in December, when one in five home decoration fires also occur.
Rod Tolbert, CEO of the Red Cross of South Carolina, said, “Help protect your family by using battery-operated candles, testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”
With a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and keep it watered. To test if the tree is fresh, bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off.