Happy November.
As we enter the holiday season, I encourage you to slow down and take time to count your many blessings…faith, family, friends, and a wonderful county to work in and to call home.
As you consider what to do with your free time during the holidays, please consider taking time to stop by one of our five county libraries to visit with us, to enjoy our special holiday programs and events, and to grab a few more good books to check out.
Hot new books for November
“Peg and Rose Solve A Murder” by Laurien Berenson
“Treasure State” by C.J. Box
“Holidays In Virgin River” by Robin Carr
“One Christmas Wish” by Brenda Jackson
“Home Sweet Christmas” by Susan Mallery
“Our Missing Hearts” by Celest Ng
“Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days Of Christmas” by James Patterson
“Mad Honey” by Jody Picoult
“Righteous Prey” by John Sanford
“Suspect” by Scott Turow
“The Maze” by Nelson DeMille
Cheraw (Matheson Library)Nov. 10, 3 p.m. — Lego Club
Nov. 16, 10:30 a.m. — Movie showing “ A Journal For Jordan” (PG-13, 2021)
Nov. 17, 3 p.m. — “Dino-vember” Children’s program for ages 5-12.
Chesterfield LibraryNov. 8, 3 p.m. — Lego Club
Nov. 15, 3 p.m. — “Dino-vember” Children’s program for ages 5-12.
Nov. 21, 10 a.m. — Adult BINGO.
Nov. 21, 3 p.m. — Adult “Crafternoon”
Fannie D. Lowry Memorial Library in Jefferson
Nov. 2, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. — Fall Coloring and Tile Painting Day/ All ages welcome.
Nov. 7, 11 a.m.= Book Club. An informal gathering of book lovers, to socialize and share with others titles of good books and authors.
Nov. 9, 3 p.m. — Lego Club
Nov. 16, 3 p.m. Every Tuesday at 11 a.m. for ages 0-5. (No story time on Nov. 22)
McBee Depot Library
Pageland Community LibraryNov. 3, All Day Puzzlemania
Nov. 7, 3 p.m. Lego Club
Nov. 14, 3 p.m. — “Dino-vember” Children’s program for ages 5-12.
Nov. 17, 10 a.m. — Book Club