Andrew Jackson in command

Andrew Jackson established itself as the team to beat in the 5-AA Region with a convincing 65-14 rout of Chesterfield on Friday.
Chesterfield scored on the opening drive of the game and then gave up 44 straight points.
Andrew Jackson was ranked 10th in AA football before the game and is likely to rise in the rankings.
(Buford, which defeated North Central on Friday, was 11th, and Central, which lost to Cheraw, was 12th).
“Andrew Jackson has the best linebackers I’ve seen at the ‘AA’ level,” said Chesterfield coach Jonathan Eason.
The linebackers and defensive line kept Chesterfield in check for all but two drives.
Andrew Jackson coach Todd Shigley said the motivation for Friday’s convincing win was last year’s final seconds loss to Chesterfield, 28-20.
He said his defense took that loss personally.
After Chesterfield’s opening-drive score, the Andrew Jackson defense controlled the line of scrimmage, keeping Chesterfield’s running back Jayden Little in check and quarterback Kaegan Chambers constantly scrambling.
Shigley praised his experienced defensive line and linebackers. Five of the eight players are seniors — Derick Anthony, Gabe Clyburn, DaVonte Bracey, Fuller Sims and Kolby Waters.
The three remaining starters are all juniors ¬ Kaden Hornsby, Michael Hinson and Hayden Williams.
Chesterfield, in comparison, has 15 underclassmen seeing significant action this year.
Shigley said his defense dominated because his coaches were willing to move players if needed, putting them in matchup where they held the advantage.
Offensively, Andrew Jackson mixed the run with key passes.
Running back Trey Thompson scored three touchdowns.
Three of the touchdowns were on 40-plus yard plays.
Ely Sowell scored on a 42-yard run.Issac Blackmon-Wilson scored on an 80-yard completion.
Jy’kevius Johnson scored on a 50-yard punt return.
Johnson’s touchdown was just one of several plays where Andrew Jackson’s special teams shined.
Fuller Sims blocked a Chesterfield punt and nearly recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. He had to settle for forcing the safety.
Chesterfield’s other score was a 23-yard pass to Chambers to Terrell Robinson. Chambers had one touchdown called back because the Rams had too many players in the backfield.
“We played well in all phases of the game,” Shigley said.