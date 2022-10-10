Andrew Jackson in command

Chesterfield’s Keagan Chambers makes a short throw to Leroy Cheeks.

 DON WORTHINGTON/Progressive Journal

Andrew Jackson established itself as the team to beat in the 5-AA Region with a convincing 65-14 rout of Chesterfield on Friday.

Chesterfield scored on the opening drive of the game and then gave up 44 straight points.

