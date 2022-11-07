Cheraw a surprise winner

Cheraw’s strategy against Marion in last Friday’s playoff game was to play keep away. The longer Cheraw held the ball, it could take time off the clock, keeping the ball away from an explosive Marion offense.
Cheraw’s strategy was based on experience. Marion beat Cheraw 76-27 during the regular season.
“We knew we would struggle with Marion if they got up by two scores,” said Cheraw coach Andy Poole.
Cheraw’s strategy worked to a point.
Still it was turnovers, big plays and one big defensive stop that were the deciding factors in Cheraw’s 21-20 playoff win.
Marion scored on a 65-yard punt return by Quay-Sheed Scott for a 6-0 lead.
Cheraw responded with an interception by Zay Brown. On the next offensive play, Brown ran 80-yards for a touchdown.
Marion responded with a touchdown by quarterback Gabriel Cusack for a 14-7 lead.
Cheraw again put the ball in Brown’s hands, this time a 60-yard touchdown run.
“When Zay makes you miss on the edge, you can put points on the board,” Poole said. “All he needs is an opening the size of a mouse hole.”
The game-breaker for Cheraw was the ensuing onside kickoff, which Cheraw recovered.
Kevion Ford capped the drive with a 13-yard run and a 21-14 Cheraw lead.
With about eight minutes remaining, Marion called the same run play three times. The first put Marion on the Cheraw 6. The second was a run by Jhamorious Rogers for a touchdown. The third run was for a two-point conversion and the lead.
Cheraw “stacked the box,” bringing its linebackers up to the line of scrimmage.
The tactic worked. Marion did not score the go-ahead points.
“The third time was not the charm,” Poole said.
With the win Cheraw travels to Woodlawn, a 47-33 winner over Lake Marion.
Cheraw was one of two teams seeded fourth to win opening round games. Keenan beat second-seeded Landrum, 62-29.