Cheraw a surprise winner

Zay Brown, see here in action against Hannah Pamplico earlier in the season, had two longs touchdown runs and an interception to lead Cheraw over Marion.

 DON WORTHINGTON/Progressive Journal

Cheraw’s strategy against Marion in last Friday’s playoff game was to play keep away. The longer Cheraw held the ball, it could take time off the clock, keeping the ball away from an explosive Marion offense.

Cheraw’s strategy was based on experience. Marion beat Cheraw 76-27 during the regular season.

Trending Videos