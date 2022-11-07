PROGRESSIVE JOURNAL STAFF
Three schools from the region will compete in the upcoming state AA cross-country meet.
Advancing in the boys race were Central, which finished third in the state qualifer, and Andrew Jackson, which finished eighth.
Advancing in the girls race were Chesterfield, which finished fourth, and Andrew Jackson, which finished seventh.
The 20 runners in the boys’ and girls’ races also qualifed for the state meet.
In the boys’ race, Kade Ashcraft of Central was third with a time of 17:35.61. Judah Nash of Andrew Jackson was fifth, 17:42.61 and Kinnick Lowe of Chesterfield was 10th, 17:56.87.
In the girls’ race, Amira Raso of Central was third with a time of 20:37.27; Kinsley Lowe of Chesterfield was 11th,, 21:42.58 and teammate Zada Egner was 19th, 23:05.36.
Agate.
Top 20 qualifers from our region
4. Kade Ashcraft, Central, 17:35.8
5. Judah Nash, Andrew Jackson, 17:42.61
10. Kinnick Lowe, Chesterfield, 17:56.87
Team results (top eight teams advance):
3. Central 133: 4. Kade Ashcraft, 17:35.8; 25 Zykiem Bracey, 19:37.8; 28. Luis Lopez, 20:04.08; 37. Gavin Grant, 20:19.28; 39. Camron Conner, 20:22.45; 71. Harrison Outlaw, 23:52.10; 76. Larry Cruz, 24:41.25.
8. Andrew Jackson 223; 5. Judah Nash, 17:42.61; 27. Gideon Nasn 20:01.45; 61. Collin Cauthen 22:43.63; 64. Lucas Deese, 23:02.49; 66. William Gardner, 23:20.31; 69. Griffin Price, 23:44.51; 79 Joseph Ballard, 24:43.30.
Other county teams (top eight qualifed)
11. Chesterfield 248
12. Cheraw, 337; top runner 31. Zachary Newton, 19:22.76.
(Chesterfield and Cheraw completed in different qualifiers)
Girls
Top 20 qualifers from our region
3. Amira Raso, Central 20:37.27;
11. Kinsley Lowe, Chesterfield, 21:42.58
19. Zada Egner, Chesterfield, 23:05.36
Chesterfield girls finished 4th in their qualifer. Other top runners include:
21. Kaylee Leonard 23:07.32.
27. Annie Lowe, 23:29.45
65. Jasmine Ochoa, 28:20.14
Andrew Jackson was 7th in this qualifer. Top runners were;
26. Wren Nash, 23:29.08
29. Charlee Truesdale, 23:40.38
30. Kayli Cervantes-Pena, 23:43.46
53. Samantha McAlister, 26:48.5
58. Isla Hardin, 27:28.81
Central finished 11th in their qualifer. Other top runners:
25. Gracen Tucker, 23:23.13
Buford girls finished 10 in their qualifer. Top runners were:
58. Julia Hodges, 29:40.17
59. Hannah Benlk, 29:40.18