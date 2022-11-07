Jefferson youth signups
WHAT: Jefferson youth basketball
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jefferson youth signups
WHAT: Jefferson youth basketball
AGES: 3-14 Cutoff birthday is Jan. 1.
REGISTRATION FEE: $30
HOW: Signups are until Nov. 11. Register anytime during the week at the Jefferson Town Hall, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m/ to 1 p.m.
QUESTIONS: Call Tommy Catoe, 843-680-2289.