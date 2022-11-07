GREENVILLE — McBee lost to the top-ranked ‘A’ division team in the state last Friday, 45-7 to Christ Church Episcopal.
Kline said his team played hard but mistakes were costly.
Two first-quarter fumbles led to Christ Church scores.
“The fumbles killed our momentum,” Kline said.
Evan Sullivan had McBee’s lone score, which came after Christ Church pulled its starters from the game.