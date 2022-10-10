“We beat ourselves,” says McBee coach Johnny Kline of a 30-24 region loss to Whitmire on Friday.
The key statistic for Kline was penalty yards. For the game McBee had eight infractions for 85 yards. Seventy of those yards came in the fourth quarter — 30 on the game-deciding drive.
“We unraveled, we didn’t execute well,” Kline said.
The game’s deciding play was a 54-yard run by Tre Cromer.
McBee led 24-14 going into the final quarter. DJ Harper scored touchdowns on runs of 19 and 7 yards. Gabe Caston had a 30-yard field goal.
Evan Sullivan led the McBee attack, gaining 175 yards on 21 carries.