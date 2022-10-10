The trademark of a Cheraw-Central football game is tough defense, a big offensive play or two and usually a battle to the final seconds.
“It’s the game you want to see,” says Cheraw coach Andy Poole.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The trademark of a Cheraw-Central football game is tough defense, a big offensive play or two and usually a battle to the final seconds.
“It’s the game you want to see,” says Cheraw coach Andy Poole.
Last Friday neither team disappointed.
Statistically, it was almost dead even, 10 first downs for each team, 50 yards rushing for Central, 52 for Cheraw and 142 yards passing for Central, 135 for Cheraw.
The game-breaker appropriately went to a senior on Cheraw’s senior night.
Jalen Faulkner, who has battled through three knee surgeries, watched teammate Deman Ellerbee tip a long pass from Central’s Jacob Griffin.
Faulkner caught the tipped ball, returning it 73 yards for a touchdown.
Central responded with a touchdown pass, 35 yards from Griffin to Austin Middleton.
With 11 seconds remaining, Central got the ball at its 45 yard line. Griffin threw three incomplete passes in the final seconds.
Final score, Cheraw 26, Central 19.
Poole praised his defense for its enthusiasm and aggressive play.
Griffin said Cheraw “stacked 8 or 9 players in the box and challenged us to throw.”
Central’s offense was without one of its leading rushers. Trey Wilson missed the game with an ankle injury.
Cheraw’s running back Zay Brown had two touchdowns. The first came with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. Cheraw coaches had intended to let the clock run out. “We didn’t want a turnover,” Poole said.
They called Brown’s number and the speedster went 57 yards for the score.