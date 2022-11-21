Football
Playoff scores
Andrew Jackson 41, Barnwell 14
(Barnwell ranked No. 1 in ‘AA’ football)
Upcoming
Andrew Jackson (ranked No. 5) vs. Oceanside Collegiate (ranked No. 2) for Lower State championship
Abbeville (ranked No. 4) vs. Saluda (ranked No. 3) for Upper State championship
Winners play for state AA title.
State “AA” statistical leaders from our region.
Passing: 10. Keagan Chambers, Chesterfield, 1,134 yards 74 touchdowns. 11. Jacob Griffin, Central 1,006 yards, 60 touchdowns
Rushing: 2. Trey Thompson, Andrew Jackson, 2,285 yards, 34 touchdowns; 3. Zay Brown, Cheraw 1,588 yards, 22 touchdowns; 11. Jayden Little, Chesterfield, 813 yards , 16 touchdowns; 12. Trey Wilson 813 yards, 6 touchdowns, 16. Kaegan Chambers, 758 yards, 6 touchdowns. 20 Elyjah Sowelll, 572 yards, 6 touchdowns.
Receiving: 11. Tyson Miller 511 yards, 5 touchdowns: 15. Banks Helms, Andrw Jackson 433 yards 4 touchdowns
Tackles: 4. Fuller Sims, Andrew Jackson 127; 8. Kaden Hornsby, Andrew Jackson 107; 10. Jemais Williams, Cheraw, 104; 14. Daniel Moore, Central, 85.
Interceptions: 1. Jahill Oglesby, Cental 7, 2. Cullen Ussery, Andrew Jackson 6, 3. Darius Garvin, Cheraw, and Fuller Sims, Andrew Jackson, 4 each; 8. Zack Sowell, Central, Justice Gingham, Central and Kolby Waters, Andrew Jackson, 3 each.
Girls Basketball
South Pointe Christian, 25, Temple Christian 20
South Pointe stat leaders were Chloe Chernutan, 8 points, 5 rebounds; and Baylor Currie 6 points, 11 rebounds