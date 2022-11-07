Football
Wade Hampton 13, Central 7
Wade Hampton 0 6 7 0—13
Central 0 7 0 0—7
C-Ashten Wilson 29 run (Virgil Colon kick)
WH-Alijan Gordon 35 pass from Chris Terry (kick failed)
WH-Zion Dobson 13 run (Cameron Clackum kick)
RUSHING
Central: Ashten Wilson 14-84, 1 touchdown; Travion Wilson 5-21; Justice Gingham 1-17; Ziquan Blakeney 1-6; Terry Johnson 1-5; Zachary sowell 1 (-1); Jacob Griffin 3-0.
Wade Hampton: Zion Dobson 29-120, 1 touchdown; Chris Terry 7-41; Mekhi Davis 1-9; Jaleo Williams 1- (-1); Robert Bovain 1- (-5); Niogel Solomon 1- (-25)
PASSING:
Central: Jacob Griffin 5-14-2 76
Wade Hampton 4-7-0 62, 1 touchdown
RECEIVING
Central: Tyson Miller 4-62; Sean Davis 1-14
Wade Hampton: Alijah Gordon 1-25, 1 touchdown; Mandrell Sander 1-24; Hezekian Abram 1-12; Chris Terry 1-9.
Cheraw 21, Marion 20
Cheraw 0 21 0 0-21
Marion 0 14 0 6-20
M-Quay-Sheed Scott 65 punt return (run failed)
C-Zay Brown 80 run (Thomas Chapman kick)
M-Gabriel Cusack 10 run (run good)
C-Zay Brown 60 run (Thomas Chapman kick)
C-Kevion Ford 13 run (Thomas Chapman kick)
M-Jhmaorious Rogers 6 run (run failed)
Christ Church Episcopal 45, McBee 7
Scores
Regional schools the playoffs
AA
Andrew Jackson 66, Ridgeland-Hardeesville 26
Andrews 50, Buford 21
Lewisville 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8
C.A. Johnson 35, Ridge Springs Monettta 12
St. Joseph’s Catholic 61, Whitmire 6
Upcoming
Regional schools in the playoffs
AA
Andrew Jackson-Calhoun County
Cheraw-Marion
Lewisville-Denmark Olar
C.A. Johnson-Southside Christian