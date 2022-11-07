Give the Wade Hampton defense credit.
Central had the ball at the one with four downs to score a game-tying touchdown. A successful point after kick would have given Central the lead.
Central coach Shane Griffin called the Eagles’ bread-and-butter run play.
On first down, Wade Hampton’s defense pushed Central’s Zachary Sowell back a yard.
On second down, the defense again made the stop, catching Central back Travion Wilson behind the line of scrimmage for a two-yard loss.
On third down, the defense overwhelmed Central, stopping Ashten Wilson for a one-yard loss. Ashten Wilson had scored on a 29-yard run in the second quarter for Central.
On fourth down, Central quarterback Jacob Griffin threw an incomplete pass.
In the final quarter, Wade Hampton missed a 34-yard field goal attempted.
Central got the ball back, but gained just four yards on four plays.
With 4:25 on the block, it appeared Central might hold for one more try. A pass interference call at the goal line with 1:42 gave Wade Hampton a first down. Quarterback Chris Terry took a knee three times to advance Wade Hampton in playoffs with a 13-7 win. Wade Hampton plays Oceanside Christian, a 41-7 winner over Lee Central.
“We didn’t have enough points. It’s not the way to end the season,” said Central coach Shane Griffin.
But, Coach Griffin could not fault his team’s performance. “The defense played lights out and the execution on offense was solid,” he said. “I’m not hanging my head down.”
In his post-game speech, Griffin focused on the strides his team made.
“One hundred and 25 days ago, this program didn’t have a head coach. There was no system in place,” he said.
Over the next 125 days, the school named Griffin head coach. He assembled a new coaching staff and they led to key wins over Buford, Chesterfield and North Central to finish second in the region, hosting a first-round playoff game.