If you love the outdoors, check out Sportsman Paradise in downtown Pageland.
The business, which opened Nov. 7 at 102 W. McGregor St., specializes in quality and affordable outdoor equipment and apparel.
Owner Brandon Price said he opened the store in Pageland so locals could buy their outdoor supplies and equipment without having to travel.
“I want the business to have a hometown feel,” Price said. “And not an environment where there’s just another customer in the checkout line.”
He said the business has been very busy since its opening last month.
The store has a huge variety of guns, rifles, and ammunition for those who love to hunt. There is a fishing section in the store that has a colorful assortment of rods, reels, tackle and artificial bait.
The business offers a large selection of outdoor clothing for men, women and children. Some of the name brands include Outfitters, Southern Tide, Local Boy, HeyBo, Simply Southern, Salt Life, Miss Me, and Kancan.The store also has Oakley and Columbia sunglasses and Reebok athletic tennis shoes.
Clemson and Carolina fans can find sports wear in the store, including caps and t-shirts. There is a collection of “oldies but goodies” sports cards for customers to choose from. The business sells comic books, tools, soy candles, deer corn and various other supplies as well.
Price said his customers come from all around the county, Lancaster, Hartsville, Bishopville, and as far away as Charlotte.
The face on the store’s logo is that of his 10-year old son, Carter. “I want my son to learn the business,” Price said. “He is another reason we opened the store.”
Kaylin Medlin is general manager. Business hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Price is a 2001 Central High graduate. He earned a bachelors degree in business administration from Coker College. He owns Brandon Insurance Agency in Pageland, Chesterfield, Hartsville, Fort Mill, and Blythewood, and he also builds houses.
Price, his wife, Cristina, and their son reside in Pageland.