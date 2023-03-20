“My coworkers, school community, and students play a major role in my success.”
Amanda Sheeler, 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY) for Ruby Elementary, believes her welcoming nature, caring for her students as individuals, and commitment is what makes her a good teacher.
Sheeler is in her 12th year as media specialist at Ruby Elementary. She is also a Reading Recovery teacher at the school.
Sheeler said she was extremely honored to be chosen TOY for her school.
“It means a lot to be recognized by yours peers for your hard work and commitment,” she remarked. “However, I also believe my coworkers, school community, and students play a major role in my success. RES is a wonderful school!”
Sheeler said she tries to build relationships with her students. She wants to know about their lives and interests. That helps with both her teaching and book selection in the library, she noted.
As a librarian, she feels her biggest challenge is trying to keep her students reading.
“Keeping students interested and eager to read for both learning and fun can be a challenge with so much technology at hand,” she said. “I try to stay current with new books and try to introduce my students to various authors and types of reading materials.”
During her years at the school, Sheeler believes she has built a solid relationship with the teachers. They have open communication and work together well for their students, she said.
Sheeler earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and early childhood at Coker College. She has a master’s degree in library science from East Carolina University and has certification in Reading Recovery from Clemson University.
She and her husband, Lee Sheeler, live in Cheraw. They have two daughters, Brantley and Ali Kate.
Her interests are reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.