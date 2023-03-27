Spotlight on Anna Catherine Middleton

“We work hard every day to teach students our content and the value of attending school.”
McBee High’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY), Anna Catherine Middleton, said setting clear expectations for her students and holding them accountable for meeting class expectations help make her a good teacher.
Middleton teaches Spanish I and II, and Honors Spanish III to ninth through 12th graders at McBee High. She has taught there for four years.
Upon hearing she was chosen TOY for her school this year, Middleton said she was both surprised and honored to receive the commendation from her peers.
Middleton said, although her students know she is strict, they also know that they have a lot of fun together when they work in a respectful classroom environment.
“I encourage students to participate in class by paying them a fake “peso” every time they answer a question,” she said. “I use their peso totals each week to give them a grade for speaking.”
Middleton said this system encourages her students to speak up more often when they get nervous to try to answer in Spanish.
One challenge she has in the classroom is dealing with effects COVID-19 has had on students.
“I think COVID really changed students’ attitudes toward school,” she remarked. “So we work hard every day to teach students our content and the value of attending school.”
Middleton said she has respectful, professional relationships with her colleagues.
“As a younger teacher, I often help more seasoned teachers with technology,” she said. “And they mentor me in the tried and true practices of teaching.”
Middleton earned a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish education from North Greenville University in 2019 and a master of education in Instructional Design from Western Governors University in 2020.
She and her husband, Thomas Middleton, live in McBee. The couple has a son, Andrew.
Middleton’s parents are Kirby and Susan Wayne, also of McBee.
Outside of the classroom, she loves spending time with her family and singing with the choir and worship team at her church. Her hobbies are doing things outside, like tending to flowers, hiking, and going for walks.