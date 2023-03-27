Spotlight on Anna Catherine Middleton

Anna Catherine Middleton, Teacher of the Year for McBee High

 Photo contributed

“We work hard every day to teach students our content and the value of attending school.”

McBee High’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY), Anna Catherine Middleton, said setting clear expectations for her students and holding them accountable for meeting class expectations help make her a good teacher.

