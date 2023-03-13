“Good teachers must be able to develop positive relationships with their students.”
Caroline H. Humanik is the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY) for Petersburg Elementary.
Humanik is currently a kindergarten teacher at her school. She previously taught first grade there for three years.
She said she is very appreciative that her peers thought enough of her to pick her for their TOY, and she is very excited to represent them for the 2023-2024 school year.
Humanik believes that in order for learning to take place, good teachers must be able to develop positive relationships with their students.
“I feel like I am able to develop those relationships with my students,” she said. “In return, they show me respect and a desire to learn in my classroom.”
To connect with her students, Humanik said she creates a classroom community early on.
“We have daily meetings,” she said. “During this time, I try to address the individual needs of the children while making them feel like they contribute to the class.”
Humanik said any problems that arise are discussed during the morning meetings. She and the students try to come up with solutions to the problems together.
She said one of the biggest challenges in the classroom is the size of her class. This year she has 24 kindergarteners who all need individualized instruction on letter identification, writing their names, concepts of print, writing strategies, and math concepts.
“It is very challenging to meet all of these needs for each student while dealing with daily routines, discipline issues, and necessary paperwork,” Humanik remarked.
She said having a positive relationship with her fellow teachers is very helpful. They support and encourage one another throughout the year, she said.
Humanik is a graduate of South Pointe Christian. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Wingate University. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in library science from Georgia College and State University, which she will complete this summer.
She and her husband, Luke, live in Pageland and are expecting their first child in August.
“We are excited for this new phase of life,” she remarked.
She is the daughter of Shane and Anna Hancock, also of Pageland.
Her interest outside of the classroom is spending time with her family.