Chloe Tiller, the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY) for Jefferson Elementary, believes a good teacher has a love for their students and for learning.
Tiller has taught at her school for four years. She currently teaches third grade.
When she first found out she was TOY for Jefferson Elementary, she said she felt both humbled and honored.
As a teacher, she strives to create an environment where students are encouraged to develop a love for learning.
“I want my students to feel valued, important, and capable of achieving great things,” she stressed.
To better connect with her students, Tiller said she and her third graders share stories during their lessons, and they get to know each other through various classroom activities.
“Our relationships are built through time spent in class and on the playground,” she remarked.
Tiller said the biggest challenge she has faced in the classroom is having time to incorporate all the activities into each lesson that she would love for students to experience.
She said having a positive relationship with her fellow teachers is encouraging.
“We all understand that it takes a village,” she remarked. “We all want what is best for our students.”
Tiller has a bachelor of arts in early childhood and elementary education, with a Spanish minor, from Coker University. She also has ESOL certification from Winthrop University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree from Western Governor’s University.
She lives in McBee and is the daughter of Chris and Stephanie Tiller.
Her interest outside of the classroom is taking care of her chickens, dogs, cats and ducks. She also enjoys fishing, kayaking, and gardening. She loves to travel and experience new things as well.