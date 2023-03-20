“Connecting with students is essential in a classroom.”
Jennifer Hardee Dillon, the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY) for Central High, says making sure students feel welcome and comfortable makes a big difference in how her classroom runs.
Dillon is completing her 12th year at Central, where she currently teaches college preparatory and honors English II. She has also taught English II, III, and IV, as well as creative writing and English SAT preparation, at the school.
She began her teaching career at Monroe High in 2005. While there, she taught ninth through 12th grades for five years.
Dillon, a 2001 graduate of Central, also served as the school’s TOY for the 2013-2014 school year.
When she found out she was chosen TOY this year, she felt a mixture of emotions.
“It is humbling to have your colleagues acknowledge and celebrate your work,” she remarked.
Dillon said she has been blessed to learn from some “amazing” educators, and that she tries to take lead from what impacted her.
“Along the years, I have been able to work with great teachers, and communicating with them helps me to bring in new ideas that may help my students,” she said. “Also, I have to think beyond the academic side of my classroom.”
Dillon said she has learned that making sure students feel welcome and comfortable makes a big difference in her classroom.
She believes connecting with students is essential in a classroom. She has been able to use humor to help students feel at ease.
“Letting them know you are a real person helps them find ways to make connections with us as well,” she said.
Dillon said on the high school level, she tries to attend as many games, concerts, matches, and meets as she can. She said it means a lot to the students to see that “we are there for them beyond the walls of a classroom.”
She feels the biggest challenges in the classroom, over the years, is a decline in students’ motivation. This brings about apathy, negative behavior, and a lack of focus on academics, she said.
“We have all had to be creative with teaching while maintaining high expectations and challenging students to help them learn,” she noted.
Dillon said she appreciates those she works with and values their commitment to Central.
“We find ways to laugh together and encourage each other so we feel more like a family,” she said. “I now teach with some people who taught me, and I respect their guidance tremendously.”
Dillon earned a bachelors of arts in English and education from Wingate University and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Capella University.
She and her husband, Lee Dillon, have three children, John Hollis (9), Liston (7), and Evelyn (2). Their third son, Campbell, passed away five years ago. The family runs Campbell’s Cuddles in his memory.
Aside from school, Dillon and her family enjoy cheering for the S.C. Gamecocks, visiting Disney World, and playing sports in Jefferson, where they live.
She and her family attend Jefferson First Baptist Church, where she is in the choir and helps with Children’s Ministry. She is also involved with Delta Kappa Gamma, an international women’s teaching society.