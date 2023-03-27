“I have high expectations that come from a caring place in an environment where mistakes are not held against them.”
Chesterfield-Ruby Middle’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY), Marvis Rorie Jr., believes he has success in his classroom because his students know he cares about them, their education, and their future.
Rorie has been band director for sixth through eighth graders at Chesterfield-Ruby Middle for four years. He previously taught music to students in kindergarten through fifth grades in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. He has also taught band to students in fifth through 12th grades.
He said he felt honored that his colleagues chose to recognize him as TOY for their school this year.
“It means a lot when your fellow colleagues believe your work is deserving of recognition,” Rorie remarked.
In his classroom, he said every student gets a fair start every day, even if they made some unwise choices the previous day.
“I have high expectations that come from a caring place in an environment where mistakes are not held against them,” he said.
During the first week of school, Rorie asks students to make a name card and write some interesting facts about themselves. He said this allows him to have an immediate window into the background and personality of his students.
Rorie feels the biggest challenge for every teacher has been coping with the effects of school closing early in 2020 due to COVID-19, and then reopening on a staggered schedule and adapting to virtual students.
“We also lost contact with a number of families during closure,” he said. “We are used to catching up students who are behind.”
Rorie said the “new challenge” is the increased percentage of students who are behind and how to adapt teaching to accommodate that larger percentage in the classrooms.
“As for band, the challenge was literally getting the band back together,” he noted.
In some grade levels, Rorie said half of the band students were enrolled in the virtual learning option. In addition to that, he said many students play on school-owned instruments and could not practice during the time school was closed, causing loss of skills.
He further stated that attempting to start a beginner band with a large percentage of students in virtual learning required a completely different approach than band directors are used to.
“Many of us had to rewrite the book on building a beginner band,” he stated.
Rorie said he works in a school environment where he can call on his fellow teachers for help and support at any time. He described the faculty at his school as “warm, helpful, and willing to make accommodations to help each other.”
He received a bachelor’s degree in music at Wingate University and teacher certification through UNC-Pembroke.
Rorie’s interest outside of the classroom is composing music.