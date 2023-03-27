Marvis Rorie Jr.

Marvis Rorie Jr., Teacher of the Year for Chesterfield-Ruby Middle

 Photo contributed

“I have high expectations that come from a caring place in an environment where mistakes are not held against them.”

Chesterfield-Ruby Middle’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY), Marvis Rorie Jr., believes he has success in his classroom because his students know he cares about them, their education, and their future.

