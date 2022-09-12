School Resource Officer Spotlight
SRO, George Kelley
New Heights Middle School
Hometown: Lamar
I’ve served as a SRO for approximately four years. This is my first year at New Heights.
I’ve been with the department for nine months. Previously, I was with Darlington County Sheriff’s Department for four years.
You can’t fix the streets. I want to steer a kid in the right direction and have them concentrate on what life is about. I want to change a kid’s views at an early age.
You have to have good communication and listening skills. You also have to have patience. You’ve got to be able to talk and interact with the kids. The kids here are getting more comfortable with talking to me.
I get to work a little after 7 a.m. I direct the morning traffic, check the doors and make sure the school is secure, interact with the kids and staff, and help with bus dismissal.
How is the job different from other law enforcement jobs?There’s not much difference. The school environment is more specialized and involves more paperwork. There are different outcomes depending upon the severity of situations that arise.
My wife, Sarah, and I have two boys and a girl.
What interests or hobbies do you have outside of your job
I enjoy spending time at home, cooking, doing yard work, and renovations, just making my house a home.