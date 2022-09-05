SRO SPOTLIGHT: Nathan Coyle

School Resource Officer spotlight
Officer Nathan Coyle
Central High School
Hometown: Chesterfield
How many years have you served as a SCHOOL resource officer?
I have served five years as a school resource officer. Previously, I was school resource officer at New Heights Middle and Chesterfield High.
How many years have you been with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office?
I’ve been with the sheriff’s office for six years. I’ve been in law enforcement a total of eight years.
Why did you want to become A resource officer?
My biggest reason for wanting to be a school resource officer is to try to shine a positive light on law enforcement before the students form their own opinions. I also want to be a positive role model for the students.
This is where the Lord needs me to be.
What important skills are needed for this job?
You need to have patience because some of the students have a lack of trust for law enforcement.
What is a typical day like for you at school?
I get to school between 7 and 7:40 a.m. We run the metal detectors each day. I do a quick walk through the school and check the exterior doors to make sure they are locked. During class exchanges, I stand in the halls at a different spot each time. I hold conversations with students during lunch. They know where my office is if they need to come and talk to me personally. At the end of the day, I make sure the buses are clear to go, and I keep an eye on students who drive their own cars.
How is the job different from other law enforcement jobs you’ve had?
For the most part, it is less stressful than working patrol. However, we always train for the worst scenario. But we hope that never happens.
Family
My wife, Calyn, and I have two boys, who are 5 and four.
What interests or hobbies do you have outside of your job?
On my days off, I love spending time with my family.