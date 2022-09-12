School Resource Officer spotlight
SRO, Timothy Jordan
Jefferson Elementary School
Hometown: Chesterfield
How many years have you served as a resource officer?
This is my first year serving as a school resource officer.
How many years have you been with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office?
I’ve been with the Sheriff’s Office for a little over six years. I was with the Cheraw Police Department for two years. I’ve been in law enforcement for a total of 12 years.
Why did you want to become a school resource officer?
I’ve always loved young kids, even before I had kids. I also wanted to be there for my family more. So, I weighed my options.
What important skills are needed for this job?
Communication. You need to interact with the teachers and the kids. You’ve got to let them know that you’re here for their protection.
What is a typical day like for you at school?
I report to school at 7:30 a.m. I immediately work with morning traffic. I open the barricades and shut the gates. I check the exterior doors to make sure they’re locked. I get the radio and start walking the halls and picking up attendance cards for the office. I go out on the playgrounds with the kids. Sometimes I watch a class for a few minutes, and I help with afternoon traffic.
How is the job different from other law enforcement jobs?
We aren’t interacting with the public like with other law enforcement jobs. We’re seeing the same people every day.
Family:
My wife, Brittany, is a nurse at McLeod Health in Cheraw. We have a boy and a girl.
What interests or hobbies do you have outside of your job?
We all like to ride horses. All of us have our own horse, except for my three year-old. We like to go camping as well. I also coach recreational and travel ball. My son, who’s in fifth grade, plays baseball.