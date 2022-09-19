Ruby Elementary
Hometown: Ruby
How many years have you served as a school resource officer?
I’ve served one year as an SRO for Darlington County Sheriff’s Department and one year with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
How many years have you been with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office?
I’ve been with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for one year. I have a total of 25 years in law enforcement. I’ve previously worked with the Cheraw Police Dept. and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department.
Why did you want to become a school resource officer?
I love working with the kids. I want to make a difference. I want to prevent them from having a life on the streets.
What important skills are needed for this job?
Communication is a plus. I want to be approachable. I want the kids to be able to come to me for any thing, whether it’s a good day or a bad day for them.
What is a typical day like for you at school?
I get to school at 7 a.m. I do traffic control and a safety check with the doors. I put in 12,000 steps a day at work. I’m all over the place interacting with the kids in the halls, the classrooms, the cafeteria and the playground. I do traffic control in the afternoons as well.
How is the job different from other law enforcement jobs you’ve had?
In the schools, you’re not working with criminals like you are with a prison system or as a patrol officer.
Family members:
I have a son, Ian James.
What interests or hobbies do you have outside of your job?
After I leave work at the school, I assist other officers with civil processing. I love going to church, and I enjoy reading, especially the Bible. I am an introvert, so I like being at home.