COLUMBIA — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
The S.C. State Fair returns October 12-23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.
The S.C. State Fair is known for bringing 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, midway rides and entertainment to Columbia each October.
S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said, “This year’s theme, ‘To the Fair and Beyond,’ celebrates the experiences, traditions and impact that your fair creates for not only 12 days each fall, but also year-round and beyond.”
S.C. State Fair highlights include:
- More than 90 food vendors will be serving up classic fair favorites such as elephant ears and corn dogs — plus new, mouthwatering treats.
- More than 60+ rides in the midway.
- More than 70 plus bands, acts, exhibits, animal races and more will take place throughout the 12 days.
- The free daily CIRCUS at the Fair is back with a renowned lineup of acts.
- 17,000+ competitive exhibits will showcase some of South Carolina’s best in art, crafts and agriculture.
- Museum of the Moon, a traveling exhibition sponsored by South Carolina ETV, will be on display and free with fair admission.
Discount admission tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair) and discount ride vouchers are $30 per person ($35 -$38 during the fair).
Visit SCStateFair.org or a participating Circle K location to purchase discount tickets now through Tuesday, Oct. 11.