S.C. state fair tickets

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming state fair.

 S.C. STATE FAIR

COLUMBIA — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.

The S.C. State Fair returns October 12-23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

