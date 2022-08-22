COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will no longer require those who have been in close contact with who have COVID-19 to quarantine during times when there are no active outbreaks.
Those who are sick with COVID-19, or test positive, must continue to isolate by staying at home.
DHEC recently released its updated guidance to reflect new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
DHEC’s goals are to keep school campuses as safe as possible from COVID-19, while limiting disruptions caused by the spread of the virus.
Over the past two years, COVID-19 has affected education, forcing many students to learn virtually, or constantly being in and out of school due to cases and close contacts.
DHEC’s recent updates include:
- Schools and childcare centers are encouraged to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control during non-outbreak periods.
- Parents are urged to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.
- DHEC will no longer require close contacts to quarantine during times when there are no active outbreaks, but those who are sick with COVID-19, or test positive, must continue to isolate, by staying at home.
- Schools can take advantage of several options to test for COVID-19.
- Schools and childcare centers are urged to follow updated DHEC guidelines during outbreaks.
According to the 2022-2023 School and Childcare Exclusion List, those who isolate can only return to school if:
- It has been at least five days since symptoms started and 24 hours since the last fever (without using fever-reducing meds.),
- Symptoms are significantly improving, and
- A mask must be worn days six to 10 unless the person tests negative on two rapid antigen tests performed on days six and eight, then they may remove the mask after the negative test on day eight.
- If either test on day six or eight is positive, the mask must be worn through day 10 and no further testing is recommended.
- If a mask is not worn as instructed above, a 10-day isolation must be observed.
DHEC has developed an Outbreak Guidance as a resource for school leaders during outbreaks. According to the guidance:
- It is considered an outbreak when 20% or more children plus staff in a shared setting — such as a classroom, childcare room, sports team with more than five people — are diagnosed with or absent/sent home due to COVID-19 within 72 hours of each other.
- Outbreaks are required to be reported to DHEC.
Many people mistakenly refer to quarantine and isolation as if they are the same. They are not: Quarantine involves people who are close contacts but may not be infected; isolation involves people who are sick with or test positive for COVID-19.