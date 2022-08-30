All eyes were on Shane Griffin, Central’s new football coach at Friday’s home opener.
Among them were Eddie Rivers, former Central girls basketball and softball coach. Rivers was Griffin’s position coach at Forest Hills in Monroe. “Be you” and compete hard were Rivers’ message to the young, offensive lineman Griffin
On the opposing sideline, some of the Carolina Bearkats watched Griffin. He was their head coach at Central Academy for Technology and Arts in Monroe.
Griffin understood the questioning eyes from Central fans.
“They are still feeling me out,” Griffin. “Am I walking the way I talk?”
The fans quickly got their answer.
The first time Central had the ball, quarterback Jacob Griffin threw deep. Carolina Bearkat Jeremy Thomas intercepted. If the ball’s trajectory been been six or eight inches different, it would have been a touchdown, Coach Griffin said.
The second time Central had the ball, sophomore Traveon Wilson, ran right, cut up field and outraced everyone to the end zone for a 43-yard score.
In the end, one of the longest games in Central’s history was also one of the Eagles’ highest scoring games, a 63-0 shutout.
(The record for highest scoring game is 75-12 over Buford in 1986)
After the game, Griffin got doused with water. With the team assembled in the end zone, Athletic Director Mitch Leaird — who played for Central in the 1986 Buford game — presented Griffin with the game ball.
Griffin said his defense gave “an MVP performance.” Central held the Carolina Bearkats to 21 yards of offense.
Linebackers Daniel Moore, Raymond Glenn, and Ronnie McBride shut down the Bearkats run game with tackles for loss. The Bearkats “rushed” for a minus 50 yards.
Wilson, a sophomore, finished the game with 201 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.
Zybrion Raley had six carries for 103 and two touchdowns. Central finished with 391 yards in total offense.