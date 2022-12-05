Clemson University’s Media Forensics Hub at the Watt Family Innovation Center is getting more than $7 million to study disinformation and inauthenticity online and create tools to educate people and stop the spread of disinformation.
The John S. and James L. Knight Foundations recently gave a $3.8 million grant to the center. Clemson University is matching the grant, making the total investment in the Hub $7.6 million over the next four years.
Thei funding will allow the Hub to hire four more faculty in different disciplines — psychology, communication, marketing and computer science. The grant will also fund technology infrastructure for the Hub, as well as graduate assistants and postdoctoral researchers.
The Media Forensics Hub is an interdisciplinary team of researchers working to not only study disinformation online, but to also develop tools and educate people to recognize it and to stop it from spreading.
The team began as a partnership in 2017 between Darren Linvill, associate professor of communication, and Patrick Warren, associate professor of economics, who worked together to uncover and expose more than 3 million tweets by Russian trolls. The Media Forensics Hub was launched in May 2020 with the support of the Watt Family Innovation Center and sponsorship from the South Carolina Research Authority. Since then, the Hub has created the Spot the Troll quiz, where people can test their own ability to spot online trolls and inauthentic social media accounts.
They are also part of a collaboration with several other universities to help fight online scams that target older adults. That project recently received $5 million in funding from the National Science Foundation.
The Knight Foundation grant will more than double the size of the Hub’s research team.
Warren said the Hub’s interdisciplinary nature was “accidental” at first, because he and Linvill just happened to be in different disciplines when they started working together. With this new funding, they are able to be much more intentional about which disciplines to bring into what they are calling “Hub 2.0.”
“I think the world is still getting used to functioning in a digital space,” said Linvill. “Bad actors are taking advantage of people who aren’t digital natives, who didn’t grow up using computers. They are taking advantage of the fact that social media platforms are still learning how to deal with disinformation. These platforms are still writing the policies on how to fight it and build the mechanisms and tools with which to fight it. This is important right now because it’s still so new. This is the new reality that we live in, and we have to prepare society to live in that reality.”