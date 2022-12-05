Clemson University’s Media Forensics Hub at the Watt Family Innovation Center is getting more than $7 million to study disinformation and inauthenticity online and create tools to educate people and stop the spread of disinformation.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundations recently gave a $3.8 million grant to the center. Clemson University is matching the grant, making the total investment in the Hub $7.6 million over the next four years.

