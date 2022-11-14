Newly elected Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater’s focus is one issue — manpower.
Hiring and retaining personnel is critical Streater said shortly after defeating incumbent sheriff James Dixon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Newly elected Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater’s focus is one issue — manpower.
Hiring and retaining personnel is critical Streater said shortly after defeating incumbent sheriff James Dixon.
A supervisor and three deputies is not enough to patrol the county’s 800 square miles, Streater said.
Assigning more deputies to each shift will increase the sheriff’s office presence throughout the county, reduce response times, hopefully improve the rate of solving cases and increase officer safety.
Hiring and retaining trained officials is a nationwide problem. Streater said the turnover rate for the sheriff’s department has been as high as 90% of county-funded positions.
Some funding for new deputies may be possible by reallocating current resources, Streater said.
“Deputy pay is an ongoing issue,” he said.
Additional funding and retention of personnel is also needed at the Chesterfield County Detention Center, Streater said.
Streater takes office Jan. 3. He brings 42 years of law enforcement experience to the job. He worked for the S.C. Law Enforcement Division as the agent assigned to Chesterfield County, before being promoted and assigned to SLED offices in Columbia.
He briefly served as Pageland’s police chief in the 1990s when the town was evaluating candidates.
He has also been a deputy in Chesterfield and Darlington counties.
Other concerns on Streater’s agenda are having scheduled office hours throughout the county so residents can meet with him; more emphasis on litter enforcement and reviewing the schools’ new fighting policy with the county attorney.
“I need to learn what the needs are,” Streater said. “I know law enforcement.”