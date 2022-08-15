Buses were rolling and car lines were long as Chesterfield County students headed back to school Monday, Aug. 15.
The journey began at Petersburg Primary for many local children as they entered public schools for the first time. There were mixed emotions as the little ones and their parents walked down the halls to find their classrooms.
Ava Bracey was a little nervous about her first day in the 4-year-old program at Petersburg. Her parents, Chris and Shaquinta Bracey, said they were a little nervous as well because no one else has ever cared for Ava other than them.
“This is our baby,” the Bracey’s said.
The Bracey’s said they wanted Ava to attend the four-year-old program so she could be around other kids and learn to socialize.
Rosa Lopez said she was very glad to have her sons, Levi and Nicholas, return to school. Levi looked happy about being in first grade this school year. His little brother, Nicholas, appeared to be excited about being in 5K.
Destiny Smothers said her son, Jayden, had been excited about going to school and being in the four-year old program. Her daughter, Layla, was all smiles as she returned to school as a second grader.