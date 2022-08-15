Can’t get your school locker open?
Don’t worry.
There’s a computer app to help you practice.
New Heights Middle School guidance counselor Kristy McCright said since so many students were having trouble getting their lockers open at last week’s orientation, she will email parents information on an app that lets you practice opening a locker.
“It will help a lot,” McCright predicted.
Sixth grade student Rosalin Martinez also had some good advice:
“I need to read the directions carefully.” Opening lockers is usually the biggest challenge for new middle school students.
Sixth graders at New Heights had their orientation last week.
After a brief assembly with principal Jason McGuire and other staff members, teachers escorted the sixth graders to their homerooms, where they completed various paperwork.
Locker anxiety is one of the biggest fears students have when transitioning from elementary to middle school.
Many were frustrated after several failed attempts to open lockers.
Anxiety turned to joy and relief on the faces of students who finally opened their lockers on their own.
Maurice Baxter said he couldn’t get the “hang of it” yet.
“It’s getting kind of confusing,” Maurice said.
His mother, Marissa Mungo, was coaching him. Hopefully, he got the “hang of it” before school started Monday, she said.
Jyaisha Blakeney said trying to get her locker open felt good, like it’s a project.
Her mother, Kimberly Little, encouraged her daughter to keep trying until she got it open.
Lillian Bourn was frustrated because she couldn’t get her locker door to close so she could try to use the combination to open it.
Isabella Cruz said she got her locker open during one try, but she was only able to do it that one time.
Her mother, Jessica Taveras, advised her to just keep trying.
Mar’Kel Allen said, “it felt good” when he finally opened his locker on his own.