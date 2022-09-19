Stumble on Main reopened Sept. 14, at 113 N. Pearl St. with new owners.
Katrina Robinson and her sister, Wilhelmenia Robinson, partnered to open “a chic boutique” uptown that would cater to women of all sizes, especially to those who are “curvy/plus sizes.”
The boutique sells fashionable women’s clothes, including jeans and t-shirt dresses, ranging in sizes from Xs up to 5x. The boutique also carries jewelry, handbags, hats, shoes and lingerie by Pinky’s Designs.
Wilhelmenia Robinson is the owner of Salon Static, located a few doors down from the boutique.
“Once I get the women looking pretty at my salon, I tell them to go on down to the boutique and get them an outfit,” she said.
Katrina Robinson, who will manage the boutique, said her love for fashion is what got her interested in partnering with her sister to buy the business. The store was formerly owned by Kenesha W. Smith.
Katrina Robinson said prices at the business are very reasonable compared to similar boutiques. Prices for clothing start at $10 and go up to $30. Handbags range in price from $20 to $65, and the jewelry is no more than $5 each.
The store has a small selection of little girls’ dresses priced at $10.
“Come on in and check us out,” Katrina Robinson said. “If we don’t have what you’re interested in, we will try to get it for you.”
Business hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Both of the sisters live in Ruby and are graduates of Chesterfield High School. Katrina Robinson has three sons, and Wilhelmenia Robinson has two sons and a daughter.