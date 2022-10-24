The opioid epidemic in Chesterfield County is getting worse.
Sgt. Josh Newsome, of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Department, told the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council that illegal fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is 400 times stronger than heroin. It is usually in powder form and is sometimes mixed with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. It is rarely mixed with marijuana, he said.
An overdose of fentanyl can cause a person to become confused, lose consciousness, and stop breathing.
If given in time, the drug Narcan can reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose by blocking opioid receptors in the brain.
Drug overdose deaths in the United States were 101,260 cases, compared to 42,915 deaths from motor vehicle accidents and 48,832 deaths from gun violence in 2021. More than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Newsome said fentanyl can be dangerous to officers handling evidence because it can be airborne and can be absorbed through the skin.
“We wear our masks and gloves,” Newsome said. “We carry two cans of Narcan, one for ourselves.”
Newsome said methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the general nervous systems. He said it is a crystal-like substance that is usually called “Ice.” It is produced primarily in Mexico.
He said law enforcement has seen a decrease in people making meth at home because it is less expensive to make it in laboratories. He said meth is made from inexpensive over-the-counter ingredients such as pseudoephedrine, which is commonly found in cold medicines.
Newsome said Delta 8 gummies are legal in South Carolina if they contain less than 0.3% of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and are derived from hemp.
When Delta 8 gummies are or eaten in its concentrated form, they can produce a semi-sedative physical effect, which can help you feel more relaxed and laid back, according to websites touting the product. They can also be used as legal painkillers.
With Halloween fast approaching, Newsome said the sheriff’s office recommends parents be aware of “impersonating candy” that is similar to the candy that is safe for children to eat.
Parents are advised to inspect all candies collected during trick or treating before allowing their children to eat them.