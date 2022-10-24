The opioid epidemic in Chesterfield County is getting worse.

Sgt. Josh Newsome, of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Department, told the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council that illegal fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is 400 times stronger than heroin. It is usually in powder form and is sometimes mixed with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. It is rarely mixed with marijuana, he said.

Trending Videos