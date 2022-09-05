Tom, while we share the same name and the same occupation, we don’t share the same opinion when it comes to fire ants.
Ask anyone who has stumbled into a fire ant mound. We fear, painfully fear, the ants.
I’ve had numerous encounters. One in rural Louisiana stands out.
While changing a flat tire for a fellow cyclist, I failed to notice red ants.
The ants — which can rapidly crawl at 1.6 centimeters per second up the person’s leg ¬- reached my rump before they starting stinging.
The venom, with its toxic piperidine, killed my sensitive rump’s cells, resulting in a burning sensation, and small swelling welts. (Piperidine is a relative of piperine, the main chemical ingredient in black pepper.)
And I say, “stands out” because that’s how I had to ride my bike for the next 25 miles back home — standing — because of my tender tush.
But if you need more than a tender tush consider:
- The natives of South America first came ashore in Mobile, Ala. in 1933. The first case of red ants in South Carolina was in the 1960’s in ornamental nursery plants near Seneca. Today they are in every county in South Carolina, as well as 16 other states, mostly in the South and Southwest.
- Their scientific name even evokes fear.
Solenopsis invicta means “the invincible pipe”.
- The stinging ants are all women. The male fire ant has only one purpose, to mate with a queen. The male then dies. The males can bite, but not sting.
Once the queen establishes her colony, her sole job is to lay eggs to the tune of 100,000 — 300,000 per year. She may live six to seven years on average in the wild.
She is protected by a mound of amazon warrior workers, which can attack the nesting grounds of insects, and wildlife.
We men are mere mortals when it comes to these warriors.
We fear the ants and will try anything and everything to eradicate fire ant mounds.
We pour instant grits on the mound, to no effect. Baking soda, vinegar, club soda, molasses, plaster of Paris, and aspartame are also ineffective.
Manly men sometimes try gasoline, diesel oil, chlorine bleach, ammonia, various drain cleaners and acids, which work to some degree, but are dangerous to pets, children, and livestock — and it is illegal to use these substances to control pests.
Others try pouring hot water or soapy water on the mounds. This method is about 60% effective, but it is dangerous as you have to get on top of the mound and are likely to be bitten or stung.
Hot or soapy water may kill a portion of the colony or cause it to move.
Commercial pesticides are effective, if properly applied. Leave that to the pros.
So yes, Tom, we fear the fire ants. Despite all our manly bravado, the best a true Southern Gentleman can do when it comes to fire ants is:
• Look for fire ant mounds and give them a wide berth.
• Teach our children about fire ants.
• Alert visitors to your home that fire ant mounds are present.
• Wear protective clothing during outdoor activities that might take place near fire ant nests. Wear boots or tuck pant legs into socks. Even then, have your favorite bite and sting remedy handy. With all the precautions, you are likely to be stung.
Yes, Tom, fear the ants.
Donald T. (for Thompson, Tom, Tommy and Grandpa Tom) Worthington, editor of Pageland Progressive Journal.