Pine pollen yellows my deck, but the green of winter colors my thoughts. Two things I like about winter. One, winter’s cold bones lay the land bare. You see things that go unnoticed when leaves flutter and hide old homeplaces, an abandoned truck, a ghost bridge, and woodland ponds. Two, green things stand out and chief among the green are clumps of mistletoe on high. But, the green of winter that catches my eye most is underfoot and upon limbs.

I love seeing moss so radiant it glows, and I love seeing resurrection ferns burst into green upon the limbs of old oaks. They’re stars of winter but come spring and summer greenery surrounds them, and, as often the case, hides them.

