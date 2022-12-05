The joy of decorating for Christmas

Christmas is truly the “most wonderful time of the year” for Elaine Robertson.
Just say the word Christmas, and Robertson’s face glows like a lantern in the night.
“I just love Christmas,” Robertson said. “It’s my favorite time of the year.
“I love decorating for the season and making people happy,” she said
Robertson said her heart explodes when she sees the expressions on children’s faces when they see all of the snowmen lit up in her yard. She takes delight in seeing people, especially senior citizens, smile as they drive slowly by her home on East McGregor St. to view the festive scenery. She plays holiday music to add a special warmth to the atmosphere for passersby.
Robertson has twice won Best Overall in the Pageland Garden Club’s Christmas Home Decorating contest. She also won once or twice in the Best Door category.
She said she doesn’t decorate for the holiday to win in the contest. However, she said it is thrilling to wake up the next morning and see a winning sign in her yard. A couple of times she and her husband left early for work the day after the contest and did not realize they were among the winners until after they returned home.
Robertson said an enormous amount of planning goes into decorating inside and outside of her home.
“It’s all fun and never stressful,” she said. “It’s exciting watching it all come together.”
Robertson said she and her husband, Joe, have been decorating for several years now. Her husband does most of the heavy duty work, she said.
“It’s not about Joe and me,” she said. “It’s about how it makes other people feel, and that’s happy.
“In that moment, when you see all of the decorations, nothing else in the world matters,” she said.
Robertson said she buys a lot of her decorations from Hobby Lobby, and she makes some of them. Her favorite among the decorations are various snowmen. She adds some new ones to the scenery each year.
She uses a lot of live greenery and red poinsettias with her outdoor decorations. Collecting the greenery is the hardest part, she said because the cedar “eats her up.”
The greenery mostly goes around the roof of her house and on her front door. She hangs red lanterns from the rooftops to enhance the greenery.
Robertson has several Christmas trees inside of her home, and she usually has a huge tree lit in her yard. In recent years, she added a red truck to scene.
She said she would like to see more town residents decorate their homes for the holiday.
Robertson is thankful the Garden Club does the Christmas Home Decorating contest each year. Like in past years, she is participating in the contest this year.
The Robertson’s have two children, Michael and Tina, and two grandsons, Owen and Mason.