Playoff games
‘A’
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Playoff games
‘A’
McBee (4-6, 1-3) at Christ Church Episcopal (9-1, 6-0)
“AA”
Ridgeland-Hardeesville (1-9, 1-3) at Andrew Jackson (8-2, 5-0)
Wade Hampton (6-4, 2-2) at Central (6-4, 3-2)
Cheraw (3-7, 2-3) at Marion (8-2, 4-0)
Buford (8-2, 3-2) at Oceanside Collegiate Academy (8-1, 4-0)
Chesterfield County top AA players
Ranking by Maxpreps.com, based on info submitted by coaches. Statistics shown may not reflect final game of the season.
Rushing: 3. Zay Brown, Cheraw, 974 yds; 5. Jayden Little, Chesterfield, 813; 11. Travion Wilson, Central 727; 14. Kaegan Chambers, Chesterfield, 636
Passing: 12. Kaegan Chambers, Chesterfield, 822 yds; 13. Aiden Nolan, Cheraw, 813; 14. Jacob Griffin, Central 690.
Scoring: 3. Jayden Little, Chesterfield, 134 pts; 5. Zay Brown, Cheraw, 102.
Tackles: 5. Jemais Williams, Cheraw, 84
Sacks: 3. Justice Gingham, Central, 6; 4. Petey Blakeney, Central, 6; 7. Denorris Wilson, Central 4
Interceptions; 1. Jahill Oglesby, Central 7; 3. Darius Garvin, Cheraw, 4; 8. Justice Gingham, Central 3