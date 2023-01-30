Most of us have a story to tell or a little news to share.
Whether it’s the birth of a child or grandchild, an engagement, wedding, or anniversary announcement, your news is important to someone. And it is important to the staff at the Pageland Progressive Journal.
Does your church sponsor fundraisers for the less fortunate or have revivals or youth programs? Maybe your church has a soup kitchen the community needs to know about.
You may have a new pastor or a new music minister who you think is just amazing.
We would love to publish the monthly or quarterly meetings for your organization. Does your group have special projects you want your town to be involved with?
The PPJ is your local newspaper, and we are here and ready to tell your story — to share your news. There is no charge to you to print your nonprofit community news.
As our town is consistently growing, let’s work together to keep our community as close knitted as we can.