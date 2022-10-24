The Progressive Journal asked the candidates for sheriff to list their top three issues.
Sheriff James Dixon
1. This race is about issues and not about political party. Do not vote straight ticket.
2. It is all about creating a safe environment for the residents of Chesterfield County. The most recent steps we have taken are the new school policy on in-schools fights. We are partnering with the school to hopefully reduce the number of fights.
3. Other programs to improve the community include converting the Sheriff’s Office from an analog to digital communications system, reinstating the federal drug prosecution program in Chesterfield County, and adding grant funded gang investigator and domestic violence investigator.
Cambo Streater
1. More deputies assigned to each shift. This would increase officer presence in all of the Chesterfield county communities, reduce response time, improve the rate for solving cases, and increase officer safety. This may be accomplished in part by reallocating current resources. This will also require attracting and retaining officers. The current administration has operated with a turnover rate of 90% using most current county budgeted positions (grant positions not included.) I will also increase the Sheriff’s presence in our communities with advertised routine office hours throughout the county where residents can voice their concerns and ideas to me personally.
2. Chesterfield County, like everywhere else, is plagued by illegal drugs. I will work with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and have deputies assigned to their task force. This assures that the drug investigations focus more on targeting drug dealers and that the cases are prosecuted in federal court where the sentences are more severe. I would also pursue partnerships with the town police departments in Chesterfield County and the surrounding sheriff’s offices in order to fight drugs in our area. A coordinated multi jurisdictional approach has been proven to be more successful in fighting the drug epidemic.
3. Other areas of concern that will require a proactive approach are property crimes and litter. There were over 1,400 property crimes reported in Chesterfield county in 2019 and 2020. There were only 221 arrests for property crimes in 2019 and 229 arrests for property crimes in 2020. To date, under the current administration, there have been 23 people charged for littering. I don’t believe these areas have been a priority for the current administration.