Since being diagnosed with adenocarcinoma of the breast last November, Louella Kiker has remained optimistic.
Although she was scared at first, Kiker was hopeful about her future because the cancer was caught in its first stage during a routine mammogram in October.
She had no prior indications that something was wrong with her breast.
The mammogram showed something was abnormal in Kiker’s left breast. A biopsy of the breast confirmed that she had adenocarcinoma of the breast, which is a type of breast cancer that starts in the cells of the glands.
The Pageland resident believes having annual mammograms saved her life.
Her first treatment was a lumpectomy in December to remove the cancerous tumor from her breast.
Kiker said 2022 would be the toughest year of her life as she underwent eight chemotherapy treatments, followed by 20 radiation treatments.
Two days after her first chemo treatment, Kiker experienced flu-like symptoms. She described the medicines in the first treatment as “poison.” She was unable to do anything for 48 hours.
She said her husband, Robert Miskelly, was more afraid for her than she was for herself.
“He felt helpless,” she said. “He didn’t know what to do.”
Kiker said she lost energy and her appetite during chemotherapy.
She also lost her hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes,.
“But that part did not upset me,” she said.
Kiker developed neuropathy, a side effect from her treatments. But she said she is thankful the neuropathy is mostly gone.
Throughout her battle with breast cancer, Kiker said her faith in God was tested and for so many reasons besides the diagnosis of cancer.
“I hope I came through for my Lord,” she said.
Kiker also drew on mother’s experience.
Francis Kiker lost her bout with breast cancer at the age of 60.
She remembers how her mother stayed strong before her and her three brothers, Neil, Scott, and Ed Kiker, and sister, Lydia Kiker. Kiker said she tried to do the same thing for her family.
Kiker said her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Hope Pigg, and granddaughter, Raylee Pigg, were her inspiration to endure the chemotherapy.
Despite his fears, Kiker said her husband stood with her during the worst of the chemo days. Her church family at First Presbyterian also stood by her, she said.
“I had so many warriors fighting this battle with me,” she said. “I received so many gifts from their hearts.”
Kiker said she feels good now and “so normal.” She continues to walk daily and she said that helps.
Her advice to women is to be proactive about their health.
“Get your mammograms!” she said. “Take care of your body!”