Football
Andrew Jackson 31, Central 6
Andrew Jackson 7 10 6 8—31
Central 0 6 0 0-6
AJ-Hammond Wrenn 38 run (Tyson Funderburk kick)
C-Jacob Griffin 1 run (kick failed)
AJ-Banks Helms 18 pass from Hammond Wrenn (Tyson Funderburk kick)
AJ-Tyson Funderburk 25 yard field goal
AJ-Trey Thompson 3 run (kick failed)
AJ-Trey Thompson 11 run (Thompson run)
RUSHING
AJ-Trey Thompson 27-180, 2 touchdowns; Hammond Wrenn 4-42, 1 touchdown; Ely Sowell 5-13, Brady Williams 3-5
Central: Travion Wilson 11-51; Terry Johnson 7-14; Ashten Wilson 9-7; Zybrion Blakeney1-6; Jacob Griffin 8 (-24) 1 touchdown
PASSING
AJ-Hammond Wrenn 1-3-19, 1 touchdown
Central-Jacob Griffin 7-18-1 74
RECEIVING
AJ-Banks Helms 2-76
Central—Tyson Miller 3-47; Ronnie McBride 1-16, Sean Davis 1-9, Austin Middleotn 2-2.
C.A. Johnson 34, McBee 26
C.A. Johnson 0 6 20 8—34
McBee 8 12 6 0--26
McB-DJ Harper 6 run (JJ Melton run)
McB-DJ Harper 15 run (JJ Melton run)
C.A. J-Caleb Pearson 49 pass from Dejaylin Johnson (run failed)
McB-Ethan Griggs 5 pass from JJ Melton (run failed)
C.A. J-Dejaylin Johnson 54 run (run failed)
C.A. J-Dawan Rice 46 pass from Dejaylin Johnson (run failed)
McB-Evan Sullivan 46 run (run failed)
C.A. J-Dejaylin Johnson 28 run (run failed)
C.A. J-Dawan River 1 run (Dejaylin Johnson run)
RUSHING
C.A. Johnson: Dejaylin Johnson 18-202, 2 touchdowns: Dawan River 7-16
McBee: Evan Sullivan 20-95, DeVarius Ponds 19-88, Evan Talbert 6-55, DJ Harper 4-34; JJ Melton 4-19, Jakari Holloman 2-2
PASSING
C.A. Johnson: Dejaylin 4-6 for 122 yards, 2 touchdowns
McBee; JJ Melton 4-7 for 43 yards 1 touchdown
RECEIVING
C.A.Johnson: Caleb Pearson 2-83, 1 touchdown; Dawan Rice, 2-49, 1 touchdown
TACKLES (solo and assists)
McBee: Jasson Brockingham 6; Evan Talbert 4, Evan Sullivan, DJ Harper 3; Ethan Griggs, JJ Melton, Jakari Holloman, Shawn Price 2, DeVarius Ponds, Stanley Howard, Rodney Abson, Nick Gregory 1.
North Central 32, Cheraw 23
Cheraw 14 3 6 0—23
North Central 0 14 18 0-32
C-Zay Brown 2 run (Thomas Chapman kick)
C-touchdown pass (Thomas Chapman kick)
NC-xxx 75 pass from Landan Anderson (run failed)
C-Thomas Chapman 15-yard field goal
NC-Casey Shropshire 5 run, (Shropshire run)
NC-Casey Shropshire 66 run (run failed)
NC Casey Shropshire 31 run (pass failed)
NC-Casey Shropshire 61 run (pass failed)
C-Zay Brown 45 run (pass failed)
Buford 49, Chesterfield 42
B-Antonio Amos 4 run. (Christian Griffin kick)
C-Jayden Litte 52 pass from Kaegan Chambers
B-Brody Sanders 15 run (Griffin kick)
C-Zay Campbell 70 kickoff return.
B-Brody Sanders 1 run (Griffin kick)
B-Tanner Sellers 29 run (Griffin kick)
C-Quay Clark kickoff return
B-Jamari Hough 29 pass from Sanders (Griffin kick)
C-Jayden Little 73 kickoff return (kick blocked)
B-Brody Sanders 1 run (Griffin kick)
C-Kaegan Chambers 71 run
5-AA Standings
Andrew Jackson 6-2 3-0
Buford 7-1 2-1
Chesterfield 3-4 1-2
North Central 1-7 1-2
Cheraw 2-6 1-2
Central 4-4 1-2
3-A Standings
Lewisville 7-1 2-0
Whitmire 6-2 2-0
C.A. Johnson 5-4 2-1,
McBee 3-5 0-2
Great Falls 2-7 0-3
Scores
Willston-Elko 20, Whitmire 12
Lewsivlle 56, Great Falls 6
Upcoming games
North Central at Andrew Jackson
Buford at Cheraw
Central at Chesterfield
McBee at Great Falls
Cross-Country
Boys
Central meet
Top 10: 1. Kade Ashcraft, 17:54.61; 2. Judah Nash, Andrew Jackson, 18:14.00; 3. Kinnick Lowe, Chesterfield, 18:21.45; 4. Zachary Newton, Cheraw, 18:45.16; 5. Alex Fogle, York Prep, 18:54.13
6. Christian Snell, Camden Military, 18:55.57; 7. Zachary Bracey, Central, 19:03.28; 8. Patrick Looney, Camden Military, 19:20.04; 9. Corbin Spivey, Camden Military, 19:23.58; 10. Reid Whitesell, York Prep, 19:26.34
Team scores: Camden Military 57, Central 63; York Prep 79; Andrew Jackson 90, Chesterfield 103, Cheraw 142, McBee 194, North Central 201
Central: 1. Kade Ashcraft, 17:54.61; 7. Zykeim Bracey 19:03.28; 14. Camron Conner 20:35.31; 16. Luis Lopez, 21:02.68; 26. Gavin Grant, 21:56.93
Cheraw: 4. Zachary Newton, 18:45.58; 12. Gabriel Gower, 20:21.84; 30. Tre’Von James, 22:22.41; 56. Tristan Marquiss, 24:51.15; 76. Jackson Rainwater, 35:55.16
Chesterfield: 3. Kinnick Lowe, 18:21.45; 23. Nicholas Daw, 21:44.10; 24. Nathan Najero, 21:49.88; 28. William Keith, 22:12.48; 29. Luke Mignogna, 22:19.15
McBee: 33. Cooper Rollings, 22:30.77; 34. Nathan Winburn, 22:41.05; 44. Manning Tolson, 23:58.32; 45. Charlie Teal, 23:59.28; 72. Hayden Peavy, 30:45.57
Girls
Top 10: 1. Kinsley Lowe, Chesterfield, 23:11.58; 2. Tristan-Grace Carney, York Prep, 23:17.32; 3. Blakeney Allison, York Prep, 23:20.15; 4. Zada Egner, Chesterfield, 23:240.40; 5. Amrie Lowe, Chesterfield, 23:35.97.
6. Kaylee Leonard, Chesterfield, 23:41.75; 7. Kayli Cervantes-Pena, Andrew Jackson, 24:06.52; 8. Wren Nash, Andrew Jackson, 24:06.52; 9. Charlee Truesdale, Andrew Jackson, 24:35.36; 10. Gracen Tucker, 24.58.82.
Team scores’ Chesterfield 29, Andrew Jackson 47, York Prep 52, McBee 112, Buford 1230
Central: 10. Gracen Tucker, 24:56.82; 25. Madalyn McManus, 29:54.98; 28. Morgan Oglesby, 31:01.3; 35. Abby Lear, 33:03.56
Cheraw: 17. Aleeyah Sellers, 28:20.52; 31. Kat Crawford, 31:59.85; 39. Mia Bautista, 34:04.82.
Chesterfield: 1. Kinsley Lowe, 23:11.58; 4. Zada Egner 23:24.30; 5. Amrie Lowe, 23:35.97; 6. Kaylee Leonard, 23:41.75; 14. Abigail Helms, 27:29.57.
McBee: 11. Baylee Jackson, 25:8.68; 20. Gracee Outlaw, 28:52.06; 27. Blazley Tyner, 30:01.88; 41. Hannah James, 39:51.14; 42. Kaylee Colge 44:42.72
SOCCER
Southe Pointe Christian School 5, Abundant Life 1
Goals for South Pointe, Chase Powell 3, Jacoby Thomas and Brock Jenkins, 1 each.
VOLLEYBALL
South Pointe Christian School 3, Great Falls 0. Varsity Stats:
McKenna Miller 14 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs
Alexis Pope 12 kills, 6 aces, 2 digs, 2 assists
Baylor Currie 6 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs, 23 assists
Natalyn Nicholson 1 kill, 4 aces, 4 digs, 2 assists
Chloe Chernutan 4 kills, 2 aces
Emma Taylor 3 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs
Macy Mullis 11 digs
Hailey Savage 5 digs, 1 assist