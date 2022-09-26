Pageland residents are encouraged to complete the town’s Parks and Recreation survey printed in today’s Progressive Journal and available at https:www.surverymonkey.com/r/PagelandSC.
Consultant Blake Sanders will use the survey data, as well as information from an Oct. 4 town hall meeting, to develop a new master plan for parks and recreation in Pageland.
Various groups in Pageland are lobbying for their pet projects such as an amphitheater, nature walking trails and more swings, slides and other recreational equipment.
Their efforts are a necessary part of the process.
They are also short sighted.
For Pageland to truly have a new master plan that works for today, and serves as a vision for tomorrow, we need to think BIG.
We need to ask ourselves — what ideas would transform Pageland?
Is that BIG project a public community arts center with an auditorium, amphitheater, smaller performance space, as well as rehearsal space? It would be a much-needed place for concerts, plays, pageants and graduations.
Or, is the need a new athletic complex with a stadium with a artificial surface field(s), a track, courts for racquet sports, and various practice facilities.
We have talked about each of these needs for a long time.
Is now the time to move beyond talk?
Fortunately, the best example of thinking big and acting big is a short drive from Pageland.
Rock Hill, football city USA, is a national example of a community that identified needs and turned words into action.
It started when the textile and other industries that had driven the town’s economy for years closed.
Town leaders opted to try a strategy to give residents recreational opportunity, as well as bring visitors to town.
They built a large softball complex, Cherry Park.
It wasn’t a totally popular decision. When construction dust covered the front porches of nearby residences, homeowners voted several council members out of office.
One councilman, Doug Echols, returned to office and as mayor led Rock Hill’s successful think BIG strategy. Under his leadership, Rock Hill built soccer fields, a tennis complex, and world-class cycling facilities. (He was not in office for the recent fiasco with the Panthers and owner David Tepper.)
Echols said the key is understanding the economic impact of projects, locally as well as from visitors. It is also about finding right mix of project partners.
That said, who could partner with Pageland?
Area industries are on board and willing to help financially, says Pageland Chamber of Commerce president Timothy Griffin.
Has anyone approached Chesterfield County Schools or Northeastern Technical College?
The projected housing growth will affect the school system the most. Shouldn’t the school district reap some benefits, rather than just the problems growth bring?
Imagine what a community arts center could do to bolster NETC’s almost non-existent presence in the western part of the county.
More swing sets and jungle gyms? Yes.
More walking trails — which could double as cross-country running trails? Yes.
More conversations, more vision and more commitment? Absolutely.