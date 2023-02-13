PAGELAND — The Pageland Town Council has set a timetable for considering impact fees. The first reading of the fee ordinance will be March 7. A public hearing will be March 14. The second reading and vote could be held March 14, or later at the discretion of the council.
The proposed impact fees are controversial.
Some say the fees are necessary to offset a portion of the cost of town services to new residents or businesses. Opponents say the fees are excessive and could lead developers to look elsewhere for new homes, offices or commercial space.
At last week’s council meeting town attorney Adam Foard briefed the council on what is, and is not allowed, under the state’s capital improvements plan legislation.
Simply put, Foard said, the law requires the impact fees be spent on “stuff not people.” For instance, the law would allow Pageland to buy a new $100,000 fire truck. It would not allow the town to spend money on personnel to man the truck, or to make repairs to the town’s aging fire engines or fire stations.
State law also requires the town to include an inventory of existing public facilities, any existing deficiencies, and the estimated cost to make repairs.
The law also requires the town to determine its current level of service for police, fire, recreation and utilities. Impact fees are designed to raise a portion of the funds needed so that new residents get the same level of service as existing residents.
The CIP would also have a detailed listing of projects to bring the town’s services to new residents or businesses. The impact fees would fund a portion of those services. The remaining cost would be paid by all town residents, new and old.
State law requires the impact fee — or a negotiated contract — be collected before a building permit is issued. If the the impact fees collected do not meet the town’s CIP budget, the town would have to fund the difference from its general fund.
If the impact fee collected are less because the project did not meet expectations because of market conditions, the town would not have to make up the difference and could scale back its CIP projects.
The Planning Commission has endorsed impact fees and stood shoulder-to-shoulder to show its support at last week’s council meeting.