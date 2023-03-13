Mr. Tommy Graylon Dutton, age 75, entered into rest on Friday, March 10, 2023 at his home.
No formal services will be announced at this time.
Mr. Dutton was born July 3, 1947 in Mt. Croghan, a son of the late Woodrow and Lucy Rivers Dutton. Mr. Dutton was a retired meat cutter who enjoyed Sunday rides, detective shows, and loved going out to eat. He was a member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, SC (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Dutton family.