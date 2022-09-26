The Pageland Town Council listened one more time last week to the pros and cons of a proposed townhouse development on South Elm Street before approving the needed rezoning on a 5-1 vote.
Neighbors are concerned that 22 units would increase traffic on their dead-end street.
They predicted there would be a rise in crime as the townhouses aged.
They were concerned the project would devalue their property.
They said no one in Pageland would be able to afford the proposed monthly rent of $1,600 to $1,900.
They agreed that the townhouses could be beneficial to Pageland, if built in another part of town.
Developer Kris Axhoj said the townhouses will be marketed to people coming to Pageland for “upper management” positions with various local firms.
He said Axhoj would maintain the property, using it as a showpiece for the company’s home construction business.
“We are trying to be a positive asset,” he said. “We want to make a positive impact.”
He said project plans call for various backyard amenities.
The townhouse project’s estimated investment is $3.45 million. Axhoj is also working on its new plant in Pageland off the S.C. 151 bypass. The company is investing $4.6 million in a new production facility.
Mayor Jason Evans asked Axhoj if he would delay the project until the S.C. Department of Transportation could study the traffic impacts.
Axhoj asked how long that would take, noting that such studies usually take months. He said they are ready to start construction in about two months, once all the necessary permits are acquired.
David Rivers, chairman of the Planning Commission, noted SDOT recently approved plans for the Eagles Crest subdivision near Central High School where hundreds of homes will be built with only one access road.
Councilman Calvin Hancock noted, “the land is for sale, something is going to be built there.”
Rivers said, “every where there are pieces of land developers are plugging in houses.” He supported rezoning the land for townhouses.
Councilwoman Kim Mangum, who participated in the meeting remotely, said she supported the project because it has the backing of local industries, it was recommended by the Planning Commission — “the group we asked to represent us,” and would not increase crime.
She noted that with a rent of $1,600 “we’re not getting criminals.” She also disputed the notion that aging multi-family housing result breeds crime. She noted she lives across from government-subsidized housing and “I don’t have crime in my neighborhood.”
Councilman Shane Hancock, who represents the area, voted against the rezoning.
Councilman Jimmy Baker did not attend the special meeting.